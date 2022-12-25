Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

