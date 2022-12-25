Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Up to $102.85

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $102.85, but opened at $105.37. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $102.79, with a volume of 3,162 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,147 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,604,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,722 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

