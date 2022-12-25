Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 6,719,136 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after buying an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,497,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after buying an additional 694,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SUI opened at $142.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.80.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.