Sunburst Financial Group LLC Buys 5,504 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,804.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

