SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $18.94

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.94, but opened at $19.43. SunPower shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 14,724 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on SunPower to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

SunPower Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $469.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth $10,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $15,318,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 509,275 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

