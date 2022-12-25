Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Down to $2.86

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.79. Super Group shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Super Group Trading Up 3.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

About Super Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Super Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Super Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

