Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) shares rose 5.6% on Friday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$12.50. The stock traded as high as C$10.85 and last traded at C$10.75. Approximately 253,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 540,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.18.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.30.

Superior Plus Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 368.33.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$560.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.5347162 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

