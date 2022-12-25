Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) and Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Head-To-Head Review

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY – Get Rating) and Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and Orion Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock $28.13 billion N/A $1.65 billion N/A N/A Orion Oyj $1.23 billion 6.43 $229.29 million $0.80 35.06

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Oyj.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.0% of Orion Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and Orion Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and Orion Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock N/A N/A N/A Orion Oyj 18.72% 27.56% 17.07%

Summary

Orion Oyj beats Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia. It also refines and produces petroleum products, including motor fuels, aromatics, liquid paraffin, roofing and insulation materials, etc., as well as diesel fuel, jet fuel, bitumen, and roofing materials. In addition, the company is involved in wholesaling, retailing, and storing petroleum products, as well as the provision of supplementary services at the gas stations. Further, it engages in the processing and marketing of oil and gas and other related activities. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Surgut, Russia.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also offers veterinary drugs comprising Bonqat, Clevor, Domosedan, Domitor, Antisedan, Dexdomitor, Domosedan Gel, Sileo, and Tessie; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. In addition, it markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company serves various healthcare service providers and professionals, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories, as well as consumers with pets. Orion Oyj has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) product portfolio for the treatment of asthma and COPD; and a research collaboration and license agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) to discover and develop new bispecific antibody cancer therapeutics. Orion Oyj was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

