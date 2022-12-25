T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.95.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 114.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

