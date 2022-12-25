TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.00 ($11.70) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.45) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.85) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.57) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($13.30) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.66) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

TAG Immobilien Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €5.96 ($6.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €5.59 ($5.95) and a 1 year high of €25.34 ($26.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.61.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

