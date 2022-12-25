Tarbox Family Office Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

