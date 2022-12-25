Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

TSHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. As a group, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 1,500,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,404. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

