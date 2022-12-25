TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Holdings Lifted by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 106.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,092,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888,682 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TELUS by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,930,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $617,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,587 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in TELUS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,963,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,903,000 after acquiring an additional 491,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $475,379,000 after acquiring an additional 755,921 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TELUS by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,592,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TU opened at $19.67 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

TU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

