Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 204.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $123.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.02 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

