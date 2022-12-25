Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 194.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,068 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,717 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.02 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.35 and a 200 day moving average of $237.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

