Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.02 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.