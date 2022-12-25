TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.25.

TFII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

TFI International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TFII opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. TFI International has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $113.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,548,000 after purchasing an additional 676,650 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,066,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in TFI International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

