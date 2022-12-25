The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 20.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Allstate stock opened at $136.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

