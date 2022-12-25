The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Home Depot by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 91,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 356.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $318.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

