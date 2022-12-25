The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.4% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.8% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after buying an additional 59,830 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $152.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.61. The firm has a market cap of $364.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

