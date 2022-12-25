The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

