TheStreet Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.17.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 51,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

