Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 600.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3,518.8% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,555,000 after buying an additional 2,092,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $177.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $115.41 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.