Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THRN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Thorne HealthTech in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Thorne HealthTech to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Thorne HealthTech in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.83.
Thorne HealthTech Stock Performance
Shares of Thorne HealthTech stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $191.28 million, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech
Thorne HealthTech Company Profile
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thorne HealthTech (THRN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.