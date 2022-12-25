Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THRN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Thorne HealthTech in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Thorne HealthTech to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Thorne HealthTech in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.83.

Shares of Thorne HealthTech stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $191.28 million, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

