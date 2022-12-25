Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.21.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $217.06 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.40 and its 200-day moving average is $201.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

