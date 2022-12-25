Tradewinds LLC. Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tradewinds LLC. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after buying an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,320,000 after buying an additional 403,021 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,117,297,000 after buying an additional 225,871 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot stock opened at $318.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

