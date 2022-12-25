Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 107.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 98,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 48,450 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 223,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,063,000 after acquiring an additional 164,922 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $240.74 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

