Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $7,260,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 536,654 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 128.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 432,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 242,964 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 272.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,383 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 147,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance

Shares of BBBY opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.45. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $30.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

