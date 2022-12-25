TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $693.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $14,137,355. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,514,044,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,829,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $620.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $598.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $585.94. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

