Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.57. Transocean shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 49,411 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.89.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Transocean by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,721,657 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Transocean by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 556,681 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

