TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Gap Down to $14.97

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $14.51. TTM Technologies shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 816 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 345.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

