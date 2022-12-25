Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) SVP Sells $49,850.24 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $49,850.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,752.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Udemy Trading Down 4.0 %
Udemy stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDMY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.
About Udemy
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Udemy (UDMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.