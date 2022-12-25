UMB Bank n.a. Has $214,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 447.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $8,201,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $160.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $264.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

