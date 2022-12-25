UMB Bank n.a. Has $214,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 447.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Veeva Systems
In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $8,201,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $160.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $264.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
See Also
