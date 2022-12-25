UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Gartner by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $335.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.93. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $578,049.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,173,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

