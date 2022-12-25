UMB Bank n.a. Sells 120 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

