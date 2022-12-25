Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $104.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNB. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

