Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.56.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 716.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average of $108.17. Universal Display has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

