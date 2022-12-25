Valerie Denise Harding Start Purchases 10,000 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) Director Valerie Denise Harding Start acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $4.10 on Friday. Erasca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Erasca by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

