Valerie Denise Harding Start Purchases 10,000 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) Director Valerie Denise Harding Start acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Erasca Price Performance
NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $4.10 on Friday. Erasca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Erasca
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
