Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Gap Down to $88.25

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.25, but opened at $86.28. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF shares last traded at $86.11, with a volume of 559 shares changing hands.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 134.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 64,594 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Stories

