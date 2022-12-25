Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 241,899 shares.The stock last traded at $177.94 and had previously closed at $178.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.51.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.