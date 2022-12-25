Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.57.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $160.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $264.36.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,204 shares of company stock worth $43,099,542. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.