Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.57.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total value of $7,116,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total value of $7,116,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,204 shares of company stock worth $43,099,542 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $160.82 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $264.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.27 and its 200 day moving average is $186.73.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

