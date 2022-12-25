Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,659,000 after buying an additional 505,361 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total transaction of $7,116,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total transaction of $7,116,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $160.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $264.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.73.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

