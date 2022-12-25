Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) versus Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Critical Analysis

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Velocity Acquisition
|N/A
|-84.78%
|4.01%
|Qurate Retail
|-21.82%
|9.86%
|1.60%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Velocity Acquisition and Qurate Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Velocity Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Qurate Retail
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.50
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Qurate Retail’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Velocity Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|$10.20 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Qurate Retail
|$14.04 billion
|0.04
|$340.00 million
|($7.22)
|-0.22
Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
74.7% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Qurate Retail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Velocity Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Qurate Retail beats Velocity Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Velocity Acquisition
Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes worldwide. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.