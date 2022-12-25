VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.53. VEON shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $810.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

