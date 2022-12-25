Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 332 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $177.40 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $115.41 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

