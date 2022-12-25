Veracity Capital LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

