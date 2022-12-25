Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 179 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after buying an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $676,992,000 after buying an additional 408,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $318.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

