Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,673 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $289.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

