Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.03

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Vista Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy
About Vista Energy
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Energy (VIST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.