Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.03

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

About Vista Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vista Energy by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

Featured Stories

